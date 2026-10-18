India's exports grow across regions, led by Africa, ASEAN in Apr-Aug

India's merchandise exports recorded healthy growth across regions, including Africa, ASEAN and North-East Asia, in April-August this fiscal, reflecting the impact of market diversification initiatives, according to Commerce Ministry data.

India's shipments to West Asia, impacted by the US-Iran war, are also gradually coming back to pre-crisis levels.

India's exports to West Asia stood at USD 4.2 billion in April, which increased to USD 5.01 billion in August. It was USD 6.48 billion in January this year.

The data showed that India's merchandise shipments to Africa rose 47 per cent to USD 26.19 billion in April-August 2026-27 from USD 17.83 billion in the year-ago period.

Africa's share in India's total exports rose to 12.2 per cent during the period under review from 9.7 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Exports to East Africa nearly doubled, surging 94 per cent to USD 8.95 billion.

Shipments to the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) increased 53 per cent to USD 5.09 billion, and exports to North Africa grew 33 per cent to USD 4.03 billion.

West Africa recorded a 7 per cent rise in the period to USD 5.57 billion.

Similarly, exports to the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region grew 56 per cent to USD 23.08 billion, and shipments to North-East Asia rose 37 per cent to USD 21.03 billion in April-August.

Exports to South Asia and other European countries increased 24 per cent.

ASEAN members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Exports of light-duty trucks and medium-duty trucks grew 71 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively, during April-August 2026-27, reflecting strong demand in overseas markets, according to the data.

Optical fibre and cable exports surged 158 per cent to USD 483 million, and electrical control boards nearly doubled to USD 303 million, supported by demand in key markets such as the US, China, Singapore and Poland.

India's total merchandise exports rose 18.51 per cent to USD 259.89 billion in April-September 2026-27 from USD 219.30 billion in the corresponding period last fiscal.