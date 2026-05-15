India's exports rise 13% to $43 bn in April, trade deficit at $28 bn
Imports from the region dipped 31.64 per cent to $10.47 billion in April from $15.32 billion in the year-ago period
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The country's exports in April rose by 13.78 per cent to $43.56 billion despite global challenges, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday.
Imports grew 10 per cent year-on-year to $71.94 billion in April. Trade deficit during the month stood at $28.38 billion.
Agrawal said India's exports to West Asia declined 28 per cent to $4.16 billion last month as against $5.78 billion in April 2025.
Imports from the region dipped 31.64 per cent to $10.47 billion in April from $15.32 billion in the year-ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:48 PM IST