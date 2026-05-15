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Home / Economy / News / India's exports rise 13% to $43 bn in April, trade deficit at $28 bn

India's exports rise 13% to $43 bn in April, trade deficit at $28 bn

Imports from the region dipped 31.64 per cent to $10.47 billion in April from $15.32 billion in the year-ago period

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Imports grew 10 per cent year-on-year to $71.94 billion in April | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

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The country's exports in April rose by 13.78 per cent to $43.56 billion despite global challenges, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday.

Imports grew 10 per cent year-on-year to $71.94 billion in April. Trade deficit during the month stood at $28.38 billion.

Agrawal said India's exports to West Asia declined 28 per cent to $4.16 billion last month as against $5.78 billion in April 2025.

Imports from the region dipped 31.64 per cent to $10.47 billion in April from $15.32 billion in the year-ago period.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India trade deficit Trade exports April trade deficit India exports Indian exports

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

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