India's exports rise 13% to $43 bn in April, trade deficit at $28 bn

The country's exports in April rose by 13.78 per cent to $43.56 billion despite global challenges, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday.

Imports grew 10 per cent year-on-year to $71.94 billion in April. Trade deficit during the month stood at $28.38 billion.

Agrawal said India's exports to West Asia declined 28 per cent to $4.16 billion last month as against $5.78 billion in April 2025.

Imports from the region dipped 31.64 per cent to $10.47 billion in April from $15.32 billion in the year-ago period.