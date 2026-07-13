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Home / Economy / News / India's exports rise 15.5% in June, trade deficit widens to $30.43 bn

India's exports rise 15.5% in June, trade deficit widens to $30.43 bn

During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89 per cent to USD 216.18 billion.

Trade exports

Imports in June went up by about 31 per cent to $70.84 billion.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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India's exports rose by 15.5 per cent to $40.41 billion in June, even as the trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion.

Imports in June went up by about 31 per cent to $70.84 billion.

During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89 per cent to $216.18 billion.

Gold imports in the first quarter of this fiscal year rose to $ 11.01 billion from $7.49 billion in April-June last year.

India's exports to West Asian countries rose 7.29 per cent to $5 billion in June, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.

 

Agarwal attributed the increase in the country's inbound shipments to higher imports of crude oil, electronics, machinery, and precious metals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Economy Indian exports Indian export

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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