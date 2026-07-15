India's female unemployment rate rises to 15-month high of 5.9% in June

The female unemployment rate has climbed in four of the last five months, from 5.1 per cent in February to 5.9 per cent in June, and is now well above the 5 per cent level recorded in April 2025, the first month of the current monthly series.

Notably, rural female unemployment also hit a series high of 5 per cent in June, its highest since April 2025, up from 4.7 per cent in May.

Urban female unemployment, which tends to run structurally higher, rose to 8.4 per cent in June from 8.2 per cent in May.

Additionally, the overall unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent during the month, matching the 11-month high touched in May.

The labour-force participation rate (LFPR) — percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work — remained flat month-on-month at 54.4 per cent in June, after having fallen for three straight months through May.

The rural LFPR held steady at 56.6 per cent during the month, but edged up 50.1 per cent from 49.8 per cent in May in urban areas.

The rise in female joblessness came even as the female LFPR held broadly steady at 32.7 per cent in June, compared to 32.8 per cent in May. Rural female LFPR stood at 36.6 per cent in June compared with 36.7 per cent in May, while the urban female LFPR was steady at 24.8 per cent.

Additionally, the worker population ratio (WPR)— the number of persons/person-days employed per 1,000 persons/person-days — stood unchanged from the previous month at 51.4 per cent in June.

Rural WPR in June was steady at 53.8 per cent, while urban WPR inched up to 46.8 per cent from 46.6 per cent in May.

The Male WPR improved to 72.9 per cent in June from 72.5 per cent in May, while female WPR eased marginally to 30.8 per cent from 31 per cent over the same period.

On the unemployment front, the rural joblessness rate eased to 5 per cent in June from 5.1 per cent in May, while the urban unemployment rate (UR) was up 0.2 percentage points to 6.6 per cent in June from 6.4 per cent in May.

“On a year-on-year basis, the urban UR declined from 7.1 per cent in June 2025 to 6.6 per cent in June 2026, a reduction of 0.5 percentage points. The overall UR and rural UR remained broadly stable over the same period,” the NSO noted.

Under the current weekly status (CWS) survey framework, the activity status is based on the reference period of the seven days preceding the survey date. According to this approach, a person is considered unemployed in a week if he/she did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week, but sought work, or was available for it, for at least one hour on any day during the reference week.