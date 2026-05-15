India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $6.29 bn on higher gold reserves
India's foreign exchange reserves increased to $696.99 billion in the week ended May 8, led by a sharp rise in gold reserves, according to RBI data
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
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India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $6.29 billion to $696.99 billion during the week ended May 8, driven by a rise in gold reserves, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. Gold reserves increased by $5.64 billion during the reported week.
Gold prices increased by 2.11 per cent to $4,715/oz during the reported week.
Foreign currency assets also increased by $562 million during the same period.
The Special Drawing Rights were up by $85 million to $18.87 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund also increased by $12 million to $4.87 billion.
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Topics : Forex reserves RBI Policy Gold
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 7:22 PM IST