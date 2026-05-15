India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $6.29 bn on higher gold reserves

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $6.29 billion to $696.99 billion during the week ended May 8, driven by a rise in gold reserves, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. Gold reserves increased by $5.64 billion during the reported week.

Gold prices increased by 2.11 per cent to $4,715/oz during the reported week.

Foreign currency assets also increased by $562 million during the same period.

The Special Drawing Rights were up by $85 million to $18.87 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund also increased by $12 million to $4.87 billion.