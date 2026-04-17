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Home / Economy / News / India's forex kitty jumps $3.8 billion to reclaim $700-billion mark

India's forex kitty jumps $3.8 billion to reclaim $700-billion mark

In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion

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Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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India's forex reserves jumped $3.825 billion to $700.946 billion during the week ended April 10, says RBI.

In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the Middle East conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended April 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.127 billion to $555.983 billion, the central bank's data showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

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Value of gold reserves increased by $601 million to $121.343 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $56 million to $18.763 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $41 million to $4.857 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Forex Foreign exchange reserves RBI

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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