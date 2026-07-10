Friday, July 10, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's forex kitty jumps $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion: RBI data

India's forex kitty jumps $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion: RBI data

Value of gold reserves jumped $2.669 billion to $105.205 billion during the week, the RBI said

forex cash dollar deposit

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves jumped $7.26 billion to $674.193 billion during the week ended July 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had dropped by $5.654 billion to $666.933 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the Middle East conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals starting May 11 to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.

 

For the week ended July 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.51 billion to $545.578 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Also Read

RBI

Banks priority sector lending models may need a rethink, says SBI reportpremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI faces $100 billion unwinding challenge after record defence of rupee

loan, bank loan

Datanomics: Housing, gold loans drive household debt to a decade highpremium

RBI, NBFC

NBFCs strengthen treasury teams after RBI opens term money marketpremium

India's consumer inflation likely rose above RBI's 4% target in June: Poll

India's consumer inflation likely rose above RBI's 4% target in June: Poll

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves jumped $2.669 billion to $105.205 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $65 million at $18.623 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $15 million to $4.787 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MSMEs

Govt mandates CPSEs to route MSME invoice settlements through TReDS

solar power

World Bank to mobilise $4.2 billion for India's rooftop solar programme

Dharavi

From Nicobar to Dharavi: India's mega infra projects hit by protests

workplace

India tops major economies in intangible investment growth: WIPO report

market debt

Flawed subsidy targeting, discoms trigger fiscal strain for Tamil Nadupremium

Topics : RBI india forex reserve Foreign exchange reserves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance