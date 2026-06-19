India's forex reserves decline $9.98 bn to $671.62 bn as gold assets shrink

India's forex reserves dropped $9.985 billion to $671.625 billion during the week ended June 12 due to sharp drop in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $711 million to $681.610 billion.

For the week ended June 12, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased $846 million to $544.290 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

However, the value of gold reserves decreased $10.754 billion to $103.821 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $66 million to $18.699 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF were down $11 million to $4.815 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.