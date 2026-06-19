Friday, June 19, 2026 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves decline $9.98 bn to $671.62 bn as gold assets shrink

India's forex reserves decline $9.98 bn to $671.62 bn as gold assets shrink

The decline comes after forex reserves had already slipped in the previous week, RBI data showed

Forex reserves falling below $400 billion not a worry, say experts

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $711 million to $681.610 billion

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves dropped $9.985 billion to $671.625 billion during the week ended June 12 due to sharp drop in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday. 
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $711 million to $681.610 billion. 
For the week ended June 12, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased $846 million to $544.290 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. 
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves. 
 
However, the value of gold reserves decreased $10.754 billion to $103.821 billion during the week, the RBI said. 
The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $66 million to $18.699 billion, the apex bank said. 
India's reserve position with the IMF were down $11 million to $4.815 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

More From This Section

Russian oil, India imports, West Asia, crude oil, Kpler

Crude surplus may widen Russian discounts as supplies rise post-ceasefirepremium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra during the Post Monetary Policy press conference, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Friday, June 5, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

MPC Minutes: Need to stay watchful on inflation, says RBI governor

crude oil, oil prices

Crude oil import bill jumps 81.5% in May as elevated prices raise costs

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Why El Nino could become India's next growth and inflation challenge

tax

Direct tax collections rise 15% to ₹5.21 trillion till June 17 in FY27

Topics : RBI Policy Foreign exchange reserves Forex reserves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week