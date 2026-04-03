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Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves drop $10.28 bn to $688.05 bn in week ended March 27

India's forex reserves drop $10.28 bn to $688.05 bn in week ended March 27

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $11.413 billion to $698.346 billion

forex cash dollar deposit

The value of gold reserves decreased by $3.666 billion to $113.521 billion during the week, the RBI said

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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India's forex reserves dropped by $10.28 billion to $688.05 billion during the week ended March 27, the RBI said on Friday.
 
In the previous reporting week, overall forex reserves had dropped $11.413 billion to $698.346 billion.
 
India's foreign exchange reserve had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia conflict.
 
For the week ended March 27, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $6.622 billion to $551.072 billion, the central bank's data showed.
 
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 

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The value of gold reserves decreased by $3.666 billion to $113.521 billion during the week, the RBI said.
 
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $17 million to $18.649 billion, the apex bank said.
 
India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $17 million to $4.816 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

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Topics : RBI Forex Foreign exchange reserve

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

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