India's forex reserves drop for fourth week, down $12.95 bn to $734.6 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $12.95 billion to $734.6 billion during the week ended October 2, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The total reserves stood at $747.6 billion in the previous week ended September 25, when they had fallen by $18.3 billion, the biggest weekly decline on record.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, declined by $10.7 billion to $604.7 billion during the reporting week. FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Reserves have now declined for a fourth straight week, losing about $51.1 billion in total from the record $785.7 billion touched in the week ended September 4, as the RBI stepped in to support the rupee amid higher crude oil prices.

Gold reserves declined by $2.3 billion to $106.4 billion during the reporting week, while special drawing rights (SDRs) rose by $15 million to $18.7 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $15 million to $4.8 billion, the RBI data showed.

The RBI has been intervening in the foreign exchange market through spot and forward transactions to contain excessive volatility in the rupee. The central bank has also used dollar-rupee sell/buy swaps as part of its intervention strategy, which helped replenish reserves earlier while absorbing excess rupee liquidity from the banking system.

The latest decline follows a sharp recovery in reserves after they had fallen to $666.9 billion in the week ended June 26, as the RBI sold dollars amid the West Asia crisis. The FCNR(B) swap window, which mobilised $143.6 billion in foreign currency inflows until September 18, has contributed significantly to the subsequent rise in reserves.