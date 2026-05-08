India's forex reserves fall $7.79 billion amid decline in gold reserves
India's foreign exchange reserves declined to $690 billion in the week ended May 1, led by a fall in gold reserves and foreign currency assets, RBI data showed
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
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India’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $7.79 billion to $690 billion during the week ended May 1 on the back of a fall in gold reserves, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.
Gold reserves fell by $5.02 billion during the reported week. Gold prices fell by 2 per cent to $4,614/oz during the reported week.
Foreign currency assets decreased by $2.8 billion during the same period.
The Special Drawing Rights were up by $15 million at $18.8 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was also up by $8 million to $4.86 billion.
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Topics : india forex reserve RBI SDR
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:22 PM IST