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India's forex reserves fall $7.79 billion amid decline in gold reserves

India's foreign exchange reserves declined to $690 billion in the week ended May 1, led by a fall in gold reserves and foreign currency assets, RBI data showed

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Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:22 PM IST

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India’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $7.79 billion to $690 billion during the week ended May 1 on the back of a fall in gold reserves, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Gold reserves fell by $5.02 billion during the reported week. Gold prices fell by 2 per cent to $4,614/oz during the reported week.
 
Foreign currency assets decreased by $2.8 billion during the same period.
 
The Special Drawing Rights were up by $15 million at $18.8 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was also up by $8 million to $4.86 billion.
 
 

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:22 PM IST

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