India's forex reserves fall $7.79 billion amid decline in gold reserves

India’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $7.79 billion to $690 billion during the week ended May 1 on the back of a fall in gold reserves, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Gold reserves fell by $5.02 billion during the reported week. Gold prices fell by 2 per cent to $4,614/oz during the reported week.

Foreign currency assets decreased by $2.8 billion during the same period.

The Special Drawing Rights were up by $15 million at $18.8 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was also up by $8 million to $4.86 billion.