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India's forex reserves increase by $963 mn on back of rise in gold reserves

India's forex reserves rose by $963 million to $672.59 billion in the week ended June 19, driven by a sharp increase in gold reserves despite a decline in foreign currency assets

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Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $963 million to $672.59 billion during the week ended June 19 on the back of a rise in gold reserves, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Gold reserves increased by $4.11 billion during the reported week. Foreign currency assets decreased by $3.07 billion during the same period.
 
The Special Drawing Rights were down by $52 million to $18.65 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was also down by $22 million to $4.79 billion.
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Foreign exchange reserves Gold market

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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