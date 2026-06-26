India's forex reserves increase by $963 mn on back of rise in gold reserves

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $963 million to $672.59 billion during the week ended June 19 on the back of a rise in gold reserves, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Gold reserves increased by $4.11 billion during the reported week. Foreign currency assets decreased by $3.07 billion during the same period.

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $52 million to $18.65 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was also down by $22 million to $4.79 billion.