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Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves jump $1.08 billion to $676.237 billion

India's forex reserves jump $1.08 billion to $676.237 billion

India's forex reserves jumped by USD 1.08 billion to USD 676.237 billion during the week ended July 17, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

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Representative image | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

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India's forex reserves jumped by USD 1.08 billion to USD 676.237 billion during the week ended July 17, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall forex kitty had jumped by USD 964 million to USD 675.157 billion.

Forex reserves had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the Middle East conflict, which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made multiple public appeals starting May 11 to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.

For the week ended July 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 4.549 billion to USD 551.057 billion, the central bank's data showed.

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India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves dropped by USD 3.48 billion to USD 101.749 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 44 million at USD 18.67 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 32 million to USD 4.761 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : india forex reserve India forex reserves Forex reserves

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

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