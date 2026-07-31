India's forex reserves rise to $682.35 bn on higher foreign currency assets

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $6.12 billion to $682.35 billion during the week ended July 24, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The total reserves increased due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, by $4.87 billion to $555.93 billion during the reported week. Gold reserves also increased by $1.31 billion during the week.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $53 million to $18.62 billion, while India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $11 million to $4.75 billion.