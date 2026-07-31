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Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves rise to $682.35 bn on higher foreign currency assets

India's forex reserves rise to $682.35 bn on higher foreign currency assets

Foreign exchange reserves increased by $6.12 billion during the week ended July 24 as foreign currency assets and gold reserves recorded an increase

Forex reserves

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Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

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India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $6.12 billion to $682.35 billion during the week ended July 24, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
 
The total reserves increased due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, by $4.87 billion to $555.93 billion during the reported week. Gold reserves also increased by $1.31 billion during the week.
 
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $53 million to $18.62 billion, while India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $11 million to $4.75 billion.
 

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:11 PM IST