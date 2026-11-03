India's free trade agreement pipeline could cover 75% of exports

India has concluded eight trade agreements over the past six years and is negotiating more than 10 others, as it seeks to diversify trade and widen market access for domestic exporters. In the current financial year, it has implemented three free trade agreements (FTAs), with Oman, the United Kingdom (UK) and New Zealand.

The agreements currently in force cover exports worth $120.9 billion, or 27.4 per cent of India’s total merchandise exports of $441.5 billion in FY26. Once all agreements under negotiation are concluded, the coverage could rise to 74.5 per cent, equivalent to $329 billion in exports.

The India-European Union (EU) FTA is among the key deals in the pipeline. Its implementation, targeted for early 2027, is expected to expand preferential access for Indian exporters. India and the EU concluded negotiations in January and are aiming to sign the agreement in December.

New Delhi is also negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US, alongside deals with several other partners. The negotiations cover the US, Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Mercosur, Qatar, Bangladesh, Peru, Canada, Chile, Israel and the Maldives, as well as a proposed trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), comprising Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.