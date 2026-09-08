India's fuel demand fell 2.8% in August despite higher petrol, diesel sales
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.61 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed
Listen to This Article
India's fuel demand fell 2.8% in Aug compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.61 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.2% higher from a year earlier at 3.84 million metric tons.
Diesel consumption was up 6.8% and totaled 7.02 million metric tons in Aug.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 17.2% to 2.35 million metric tons, while naphtha sales fell 22.3% to 0.83 million metric tons.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 19.8% up, while fuel oil use edged up 4.8% in Aug.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 2:26 PM IST