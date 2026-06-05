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Home / Economy / News / India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4FY26, full fiscal growth seen at 7.7%

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4FY26, full fiscal growth seen at 7.7%

In January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8 per cent, MoSPI said

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Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

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India's economy grew at a higher pace of 7.7 per cent during 2025-26 as compared to 7.1 per cent in 2024-25, according to government data released on Friday.
 
In January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.
 
"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of ₹323.12 trillion in the 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for 2024-25 of ₹299.89 trillion," it said.
 
Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, has been estimated to attain a level of ₹346.36 trillion in 2025-26, against ₹318.07 trillion in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9 per cent. 
 
 

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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