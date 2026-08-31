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Home / Economy / News / India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1FY27 despite disruptions from West Asia crisis

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1FY27 despite disruptions from West Asia crisis

Gross value added grew 8.2 per cent in the June quarter, while manufacturing expanded 9.2 per cent and investment demand accelerated to 11.9 per cent

Q1 FY27 GDP, India GDP growth, GVA growth, MoSPI, quarterly GDP estimates, FY27 economic growth

India's GDP grew 7.8% and GVA increased 8.2% in the first quarter of FY27, according to MoSPI's quarterly estimates. (Representative image from file)

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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India’s economy grew at a robust pace of 7.8 per cent in the June quarter of FY27, against 8.6 per cent in the preceding March quarter of FY26, despite disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis, data released by the National Statistics Office showed.
 
Gross value added (GVA) growth was recorded at 8.2 per cent in the June quarter, against 8.7 per cent in the preceding March quarter.
 
Sectoral data showed agriculture output grew at a robust pace of 3.6 per cent in the June quarter despite the delayed onset of the monsoon, compared to 4.4 per cent growth in the same quarter a year ago. Manufacturing growth accelerated to 9.2 per cent from 8.3 per cent during the same period. Among the services sectors, the financial, real estate and IT sector registered double-digit growth of 12.1 per cent, compared to 8.8 per cent during the comparable period.
 
 
From the demand side, gross fixed capital formation, or investment demand, accelerated to 11.9 per cent in Q1FY27, against 5.8 per cent during the same period a year ago.
 
Forecasts by agencies for June quarter GDP growth had ranged between 6.9 per cent by India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) and 8 per cent by the State Bank of India (SBI).

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During the quarter, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), domestic aviation traffic and bank credit accelerated sequentially from Q4FY26. However, manufacturing PMI, Goods and Services Tax (GST) e-way bills, urban and rural auto sales, fuel consumption and demand for rural job guarantees decelerated.
 
The Monthly Economic Review (MER), released by the finance ministry last month, said the Indian economy sustained growth momentum during Q1FY27. This came against the backdrop of heightened global uncertainty. “While steady domestic demand continues to support growth, some high-frequency indicators have seen a softening in momentum,” it added.
 
 

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 4:10 PM IST