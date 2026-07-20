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India's gem and jewellery exports climb 26% in June; gold leads growth

India's gem and jewellery exports jumped 26.5% in June, led by a 54.5% surge in gold jewellery shipments, signalling a recovery in global demand despite geopolitical risks

gems, jewellery

Exports of studded gold jewellery rose 85.35 per cent in June to $633.97 million (₹6,019.08 crore)

Sushil Mishra Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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India's gem and jewellery industry, which has been passing through a phase of global economic slowdown, witnessed an improvement in June. Total gem and jewellery exports rose 26.51 per cent in June to ₹21,010.78 crore ($2.212 billion). Gross imports during the month also increased 10.06 per cent to ₹16,330.63 crore ($1.72 billion).
 
Gold jewellery exports rise 54.50 per cent
 
According to data received from the gem and jewellery industry, gold jewellery exports stood at $1.08774 billion (₹10,330.51 crore) in June, registering a growth of 54.50 per cent compared with $704.06 million (₹6,047.43 crore) in the corresponding period last year. Total exports of plain gold jewellery in June stood at $453.76 million (₹4,311.43 crore), marking a growth of 25.34 per cent compared with $362.02 million (₹3,109.57 crore) in the same period last year. However, during the April-June period, exports rose 23.30 per cent year-on-year to $1.13086 billion (₹10,704.54 crore).
 
 
Studded jewellery gains global appeal

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Exports of studded gold jewellery rose 85.35 per cent in June to $633.97 million (₹6,019.08 crore). During April-June 2026, exports of studded gold jewellery increased 20.10 per cent to $1.65388 billion (₹15,652.50 crore).
 
Bullion experts said the quarterly performance of plain gold jewellery reflected fluctuations in monthly trends, but it is noteworthy that overall exports of gold jewellery across both categories have recorded unprecedented growth. This can be attributed to improved buyer confidence driven by signs of stability in the global economic environment. Although the trend is expected to strengthen further in the near future, it is important to keep a close watch on any adverse developments given the current geopolitical situation.
 
Demand for coins rises
 
Gross exports of gold medallions and coins during April-June 2026 stood at $18.1 million (₹16.87 crore), up 86.42 per cent from $9.7 million (₹8.28 crore) in the corresponding period last year. The trend reflects strong confidence among overseas investors, who continue to view gold as an attractive hedge against inflation. It also underlines that although gold is currently passing through a volatile phase, the long-term outlook for the yellow metal remains bright.
 
Exports of silver and platinum jewellery also registered growth of 20-27 per cent during the first quarter.
 
Diamond exports shine brighter
 
Gross exports of cut and polished diamonds rose to ₹8,039.30 crore in June 2026, registering an increase of 8.71 per cent compared with ₹6,693.85 crore in the same period last year. However, exports during April-June declined 4.13 per cent. In volume terms, total exports of cut and polished diamonds during April-June stood at 3.988 million carats, up 8.98 per cent from 3.659 million carats in the corresponding period last year. The value per carat during April-June 2026 stood at $681.76.
   

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Topics : India's gem industry Jewellery export Gems & jewellery export jewellery

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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