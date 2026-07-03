India's goods exports may grow 16% to over $500 billion in FY27: Goyal

India's goods exports are expected to grow 16-17 per cent in the current financial year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

“My expectation is that we will grow merchandise (exports) by about 16-17 per cent this year and services (exports) by 10-11 per cent,” Goyal told reporters after holding a meeting with the Board of Trade (BoT).

The BoT saw participation from government officials, industry associations, and export promotion councils from all over the nation.

Such growth pace could take India's goods and services exports to respective record highs of around $515 billion and $470 billion in FY27, a back of the envelope calculation shows.

This would take India's total exports close to the current year's target of $1 trillion, which was also a key agenda item at the BoT meeting.

BoT is an apex advisory body on trade policy. The board had last held a meeting in November 2025.

To meet the ambitious exports target for the year, the government has identified emerging opportunities in areas such as sustainable textiles, technical textiles, performance apparel and medical textiles.

At the meeting, it pitched state-specific production maps to align export promotion efforts with regional manufacturing strengths.

The BoT meeting also held extensive discussions for effective utilisation of India's free trade agreements (FTAs), import substitution, and prevention of dumping.

As India prepares to implement at least two more FTAs in the current year, the government has prepared a five-pronged conceptual framework for effective utilisiation of the FTAs. The framework was taken up for discussion at the meeting.

The strategy under the FTA utilisation framework calls for scaling up exports in products where India already enjoys a significant market share and has secured fresh tariff advantages.

It also calls for diversifying exports in sectors where preferential tariffs can help expand market share, addressing non-tariff barriers and supply-side bottlenecks in products where tariffs are already zero.

This would help identify new export products based on demand in partner countries, and gradually realigning exports away from products with limited long-term demand.

The framework also suggests handholding support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through trained facilitators and targeted outreach programmes to help exporters navigate rules of origin, compliance requirements and market access provisions.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has already conducted around 80 FTA outreach programmes and is preparing a dedicated training calendar through its regional offices and export promotion councils to improve awareness and utilisation of the agreements.

Goyal also took stock of the movement of trade consignment at the Strait of Hormuz after the ceasefire between the US and Iran last month.

The situation has started normalising, and India’s shipments of rice and other perishable items have also resumed.

But exporters flagged persistently high logistics costs, citing elevated ocean freight rates, inadequate availability of containers and vessel space, and multiple charges levied by shipping lines.

They sought a dedicated institutional mechanism to monitor freight-related disruptions and improve transparency in logistics costs.

Industry representatives mentioned that achieving the government's export ambitions would require lower logistics costs, easier access to export credit, and support for meeting emerging sustainability standards in key overseas markets.

They urged the government to revive priority sector lending for export credit, arguing that shrinking institutional finance has become a major constraint for exporters, particularly MSMEs.

According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Fieo), export credit has contracted by nearly 14 per cent in the recent past. This affected exporters' ability to execute orders amid longer payment cycles and elevated logistics costs.

Fieo also proposed setting up an apex green transition fund to help exporters, particularly MSMEs, comply with emerging sustainability regulations, such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The industry body said exporters would require financial assistance, technology support and guidance on carbon accounting and environmental compliance to remain competitive.