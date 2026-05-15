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Home / Economy / News / India's goods exports robust in Apr despite supply chain disruption

India's goods exports robust in Apr despite supply chain disruption

Merchandise imports also grew 10 per cent to $71.94 billion in the first month of the financial year

US trade, tariffs

India's trade deficit expanded $28.38 billion in April from $27.10 billion a year ago

Krity Ambey
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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India's merchandise exports as well as imports for April surged in double digits despite the supply chain disruption amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia following the joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran in February. 
 
Goods exports jumped 13.8 per cent to $43.56 billion in April. Merchandise imports also grew 10 per cent to $71.94 billion in the first month of the financial year. 
 
As such, India's trade deficit expanded $28.38 billion in April from $27.10 billion a year ago.
 

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Topics : Trade exports Indian exports trade deficit India trade deficit India imports

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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