India's goods exports robust in April despite supply chain disruption

India’s merchandise exports as well as imports in April surged in double digits despite supply chain disruptions amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia following the joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran in February.

Goods exports jumped 13.8 per cent to $43.56 billion in April. Merchandise imports also grew 10 per cent to $71.94 billion in the first month of the financial year.

As such, India’s trade deficit expanded to $28.38 billion in April from $27.10 billion a year ago.