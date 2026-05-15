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India's goods exports robust in April despite supply chain disruption

India's merchandise exports and imports recorded double-digit growth in April despite supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia

Import, export, trade

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Krity Ambey
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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India’s merchandise exports as well as imports in April surged in double digits despite supply chain disruptions amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia following the joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran in February.
 
Goods exports jumped 13.8 per cent to $43.56 billion in April. Merchandise imports also grew 10 per cent to $71.94 billion in the first month of the financial year.
 
As such, India’s trade deficit expanded to $28.38 billion in April from $27.10 billion a year ago.
  

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Topics : Exports trade deficit India trade deficit West Asia

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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