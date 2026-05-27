India's healthcare tab lands heavier on households in FY23, up 43%

The report showed OOPE rose to 43.4 per cent of total health expenditure (THE) in FY23 from 39.4 per cent in 2021-22, while the government’s share declined to 43.7 per cent from 48 per cent a year earlier. This marks the first annual increase in OOPE after the pandemic years.

The rise assumes significance because the pandemic years saw a sharp increase in government spending on vaccination, testing, and public health programmes, which helped reduce the household share in overall healthcare expenditure. The FY23 reversal suggests households resumed bearing a larger share of healthcare costs as economic activity and private healthcare utilisation normalised.

THE includes both current and capital expenditure incurred by government and private sources, including external funding. The rise in OOPE during the first full year of post-pandemic reopening points to higher spending on consultations, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals.

Private hospitals accounted for 30.8 per cent of current health expenditure in FY23, while pharmaceuticals and medical goods contributed more than 21 per cent, underlining continued dependence on private healthcare and medicine spending.

Even so, household spending on healthcare has declined sharply over the past decade, falling from 64.2 per cent in 2013-14 (FY14), in line with the Centre’s target of reducing OOPE to 35 per cent of THE by 2025-26.

One key factor behind the long-term decline has been the nearly threefold increase in government health expenditure (GHE), which rose from ₹1.3 trillion in FY14 to ₹3.85 trillion in FY23.

Other contributors include a steady rise in private health insurance expenditure as a share of total health expenditure, along with the expansion of government-backed schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

According to the estimates, private health insurance expenditure rose from 3.4 per cent of THE in FY14 to 9.2 per cent in FY23.

Social security expenditure on health — which includes government spending on premiums for Centre- and state-funded insurance schemes such as Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana — increased to 9.9 per cent in FY23 from 6 per cent in FY14.

This category also includes premiums paid under state-specific health insurance schemes, employee benefit schemes, reimbursements to government employees for healthcare purposes, and social health insurance expenditure.

Govt funding strengthens healthcare’s first mile

In absolute terms, government expenditure on primary healthcare has more than doubled from about ₹50,000 crore to nearly ₹1.4 trillion over the past decade. “The emphasis of the government on primary healthcare is evident through the operationalisation of more than 180,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) to date,” a health ministry official told Business Standard.

AAMs provide 12 comprehensive primary healthcare service packages covering reproductive, child, communicable, non-communicable, mental health, palliative, oral, ear, nose and throat, and emergency care, along with free drugs, diagnostics, wellness sessions, and teleconsultations.

The official said the impact of screening and awareness-generation activities was reflected in the National Statistical Office’s 80th round health survey, which showed healthcare demand nearly doubled — from 6.8 per cent to 12.2 per cent in rural areas and from 9.1 per cent to 14.9 per cent in urban areas between 2017-18 and 2025.

GHE as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) rose marginally from 1.35 per cent in 2017-18 to 1.43 per cent in FY23, in line with the government’s broader target of increasing public health expenditure to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2025. Despite the increase in FY23, GHE remained marginally higher than OOPE in per-capita terms.