India's Hormuz dependence higher than global average: Oil secretary

India’s dependence on imports for crude oil, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through the Strait of Hormuz remains higher than the global average, underscoring the need for better preparedness in building resilient energy infrastructure, Neeraj Mittal, secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), said on Thursday.

“The West Asia or the Gulf crisis has shown that what we develop as national infrastructure when things are not as bad as they could be, we forget to plan for adversities. The world’s energy dependence on the Strait of Hormuz is roughly 20 per cent, but ours is more than that in all three—crude oil, natural gas and LPG. In LPG, our import dependence comes roughly to about 90 per cent on the Strait of Hormuz,” said Mittal at an industry event.

Amid the West Asia crisis, India is facing a sharper shortage of LPG compared with crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), due to its higher dependence on imports of the cooking fuel from the region.

India has taken steps to diversify its sourcing over the past decade, the official said. Crude oil imports now come from 41 countries, up from 27 earlier, while LNG is sourced from 30 nations compared with six previously. LPG sourcing has also expanded to 15 countries from 10.

Mittal also highlighted the importance of adoption of natural gas for India to ensure energy security, in line with the government’s target of increasing the share of natural gas to 15 per cent by 2030.

“Energy security is not just about having enough gas or molecules, it is also about if we can secure our environment. Can we get it at proper cost? Will it be sustainable? Do we have enough sources to buy in such an eventuality? And that's where natural gas fits in,” he said. Meanwhile, city gas distribution (CGD) companies need to improve customer service and infrastructure speed to meet expansion goals, he added.

Commenting on the blending of compressed biogas (CBG) with piped natural gas (PNG), Mittal said the initiative needs to be consolidated under a single framework rather than being handled by five different government ministries.