India’s high import duties on non-agricultural goods are raising costs for Indian factories and limiting the country's export growth and job creation at a time when the country needs 8 million additional jobs every year, according to a report on industrial tariff policy released by the Delhi-based think tank Foundation for Economic Development (FED).

The report noted that India's average effective import duty on non-agricultural goods, at 10.8 per cent, is nearly three times as high as that of competing markets. Vietnam charges an average duty of 3.5 per cent, while China has an average duty of 3.7 per cent.

The report underlines that while countries with low average tariffs export 13 times more per capita than those with high tariffs, India continues to tax the raw materials, parts and machines its factories import more heavily than its competitors do. India's average tariff on manufacturing inputs is estimated at 6.8 per cent in the report, twice China's 3.3 per cent and nearly four times Vietnam's 1.8 per cent.

Notably, for India to grow at over 8 per cent and create 8 million additional jobs every year, manufacturing exports have to grow at nearly double the current rate, from 5.4 per cent to more than 10 per cent, as depending on domestic demand is not enough to achieve this, according to the report.

Scaling up the country's export growth would depend on low tariffs and deeper integration into global value chains, according to the report. Raising annual manufacturing export growth to more than 10 per cent could add $1.8 trillion in extra exports over 10 years and create the jobs needed, the report said.

However, at present, not only are India's duties comparatively higher, with a mere quarter of its imports entering at a duty of 2.5 per cent or less, but the tariff regime is also very complex, with 44 different effective rates, resulting in disputes, delays and uncertainties, according to the report.

For context, around 79 per cent of imports into China and 81 per cent of imports into Vietnam face a duty of 2.5 per cent or less.

The report added that all these input barriers add up to real costs for Indian industry. For instance, in electronics, engineering goods and apparel, which together account for $10.5 trillion of global trade, Indian goods cost 5-15 per cent more to make than those from China and Vietnam, and input costs alone account for 60-77 per cent of that gap. If India matched Vietnam's export share in just these three sectors, it could create about 5.3 million additional direct jobs, the report underlined.

The report proposed a phased reduction in tariff rates, eventually moving to a three-rate structure of 0 per cent, 5 per cent and 7.5 per cent, including cess. It also recommended allowing more than 60 per cent of imports to enter duty-free.

Citing the mobile phone industry, the report said exports grew nearly sevenfold, from $4.4 billion in 2022 to $29.4 billion in 2026, as India cut import duties across the value chain. Employment in the sector more than tripled during the period.