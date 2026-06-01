India's industrial output grows 4.9% in April under new base year series

India’s industrial production grew 4.9 per cent in April under the new 2022–23 base year series, up from a downwardly revised 3.2 per cent in March, according to the first monthly print of the revamped Index of Industrial Production (IIP) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday. March growth under the old series stood at 4.1 per cent.

The April reading is based on the new series, which uses 2022–23 as the base year instead of 2011–12. The revised series expands sectoral coverage, revises weights, and includes a larger item basket to better reflect the current structure of industrial activity.

The overall IIP (quick estimates) stood at 118.9 in April, compared with 113.1 a year earlier. Manufacturing, which carries a weight of 76.1 per cent in the new series, grew 6.2 per cent and remained the main driver of the headline number, according to NSO.

Mining and quarrying contracted 5.1 per cent year-on-year, while manufacturing grew 6.2 per cent. Electricity and gas supply — which now includes gas distribution in addition to gas production — grew 4.9 per cent, while water supply, sewage, and waste management rose 6.6 per cent in April.

The new series has added gas supply, water supply, sewage, and waste management to the index, while retaining the three core sectors of mining, manufacturing, and electricity, the release said.

Under the use-based classification, the sharpest increase was recorded in capital goods, where output surged 16 per cent. Intermediate goods rose 7.7 per cent, while infrastructure and construction goods increased 7.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the primary goods category grew 0.8 per cent in April, consumer durables rose 4.3 per cent, and consumer non-durables increased 2.8 per cent. Of the 23 major manufacturing segments tracked by the NSO, 17 recorded positive year-on-year growth in April.

Within the mining and quarrying sector, only metallic minerals, including rare earth minerals, recorded positive growth at 12.3 per cent in April. Fuel minerals and non-metallic minerals, including minor minerals, contracted 5.7 per cent and 14.2 per cent, respectively.

The new IIP series has added minor minerals and rare earth minerals alongside major minerals within the mining category.

The gas supply sub-category under the electricity and gas supply sector contracted 11.2 per cent. egha Arora, director at India Ratings & Research, credited the contraction to the West Asia crisis.

Within the same sub-category, electricity grew 5.9 per cent. Electricity generation from renewable sources rose 18 per cent, while generation from non-renewable sources increased 2.8 per cent.

Dipti Deshpande, principal economist at Crisil, said industrial production could remain subdued in the coming months because of weaker global demand and supply chain disruptions. “The larger risk, though, is rising costs. The energy supply shock caused by the conflict in West Asia has morphed into a price shock, with the costs of fuel, transport, and other imported inputs increasing,” she added.

Saurabh Garg, secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, said at the launch of the first IIP release under the new series that the ministry has been trying to fill data gaps wherever they exist, pointing to a new Index of Service Production (ISP), which could be released soon.

“We recently released a discussion paper for the ISP, which we hope will be out by next month,” Garg said.

As part of efforts to make state-level IIP data comparable with the all-India IIP, the ministry said it is working with states, and around 24 have already started preparing their own state-level IIPs.

The ministry said those 24 states have already begun working with it to transition to the new base year series. “We will also work with the remaining states to take up the production of IIP under the new series,” officials said.