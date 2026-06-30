India's inflation likely to remain contained in coming months: FinMin
The finance ministry said easing commodity markets and lower crude oil prices are expected to support the inflation outlook in the months ahead
Reuters New Delhi
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India's inflation is likely to remain relatively contained in the coming months as the global environment continues to evolve, with commodity markets easing and crude oil prices correcting, the monthly economic report published by the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:15 PM IST