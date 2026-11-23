The unincorporated non-farm sector rebounded in July-September, with the number of enterprises as well as the workforce strength expanding sequentially by 9.2 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively, according to the “Quarterly Bulletin of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises”, released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

This marks a turnaround from April-June, when establishments contracted by 5.4 per cent and the workforce by 9.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), the steepest decline since the NSO began releasing quarterly unincorporated enterprise data in January-March 2025.

With the rebound, the establishment count climbed to 94.7 million, the highest in the series.

The number of workers reached its second-highest level at 150.2 million during the same period.

The recovery was led by rural India, which had accounted for much of the decline in the previous quarter.

Between the first and second quarters this financial year, rural establishments rose 12.3 per cent and the rural workforce 11.2 per cent.

Urban areas’ gains were comparatively modest, with the establishment base rising 6 per cent and workers 8.4 per cent.

Trade saw the sharpest sequential rebound, with establishments rising 14.9 per cent and workers 14.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), after falling 11.2 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, in April-June.

Establishments coming under “Other Services” grew 7.9 per cent, while their workforce rose 9.7 per cent, reversing the 6.7 per cent decline of the previous quarter.

Establishments in manufacturing increased 5.8 per cent and their workforce 4.1 per cent, partly reversing the declines of 8.6 per cent and 12.1 per cent seen in the first quarter.

The composition of employment, meanwhile, continued to tilt towards self-employment on a yearly basis.

Working owners rose to 62 per cent of all workers in July-September, up from 60 per cent a year earlier, while hired workers slipped to 23.2 per cent from 25.9 per cent.

Sequentially, however, the trend reversed. Between the first and second quarters, the working-owner share fell 0.4 percentage points, while the hired-worker share rose 0.45 percentage points. The number of hired workers rose to an estimated 34.9 million from 31.2 million in the previous quarter, an increase of nearly 12 per cent.

Further, digitisation continued to deepen during the quarter. About 83.7 per cent of the establishments reported using the internet, compared to 82.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

The share of establishments using online financial services, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), remained broadly unchanged at 79.8 per cent as against 79.9 per cent in the first.

Additionally, female workers accounted for 31.22 per cent of employment in the second quarter, compared to 30.56 per cent in the first.