India's investments in US treasuries up $38.4 billion in June-August

India's investment in US Treasury securities increased $38.4 billion, or 21 per cent, between June and August, coinciding with substantial inflows of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) (B) deposits into the Indian banking system.

According to data compiled by PTI from the US Department of the Treasury, India's investment in US Treasuries rose to $219.7 billion in August 2026 from $181.3 billion in May 2026, just before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the concessional facility.

Gaura Sengupta, economist at IDFC First Bank, said the RBI's foreign exchange reserves increased during the period of FCNR(B) inflows, with a portion of the accretion being invested in US Treasury securities.

The RBI had introduced a special $-INR swap facility on June 8, 2026, to encourage foreign currency inflows and strengthen the country's balance of payments position. The facility allowed banks to mobilise fresh FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years and swap the foreign currency with the central bank at concessional rates.

Following the strong response, the RBI advanced the closure of the facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits to August 31, 2026, from the earlier deadline of September 30.

The facility mobilised $127.23 billion through FCNR(B) deposits by August 31, while total inflows, including overseas foreign currency borrowings and external commercial borrowings, stood at $136.38 billion, according to RBI data.

The inflows helped the central bank mop up dollars from the market, shore up the country's foreign exchange reserves and provided room for investment in overseas assets, including bonds.

India's foreign exchange reserves increased $58.572 billion between June and August. Reserves stood at $740.803 billion as of August 28, 2026, compared with $682.231 billion as of May 29, 2026.

During the period, the yield on 10-year US Treasury securities rose to 4.75 per cent as of August 31, 2026, from 4.45 per cent as of May 29, 2026.

Typically, higher yields on US Treasuries make these securities more attractive to investors.

Experts said elevated yields offer better returns, prompting investors and central banks in emerging markets to increase their exposure to securities issued by advanced economies.

Going ahead, experts said investment in these securities could moderate in the coming months following the closure of the FCNR(B) window by the RBI.

"Now that FCNR (B) window has closed the pace of investment in US treasuries should moderate," Sengupta added.