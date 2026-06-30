India's jobless rate hits 8-year low, but women lose ground in cities

India's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in eight years at 3.1 per cent in 2025, years into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) framework that requires the country to deliver "full and productive employment and decent work for all" by 2030. State-level disaggregations released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) show that this improvement hides a worsening picture for women in cities.

In Bihar, urban female unemployment has risen at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3 per cent between 2017-18 and 2025, with the joblessness rate increasing from 6.2 per cent to 16.8 per cent, even as the state's overall jobless rate has almost halved over the same period.

Rajasthan's urban female unemployment rate has risen by 5.71 per cent annually, from 9.9 per cent to 14.6 per cent, while Himachal Pradesh saw urban female joblessness increase at a CAGR of 4.2 per cent, rising from 13.7 per cent to 18.3 per cent between 2017-18 and 2025.

Jharkhand's urban female unemployment rate is statistically flat at around 11.8 per cent, even as the state's headline unemployment rate has declined at a CAGR of 13.90 per cent. In Assam, the urban female unemployment rate remains at 10.4 per cent, down only marginally from 11.4 per cent eight years ago.

The all-India urban female unemployment rate, by contrast, has fallen from 10.8 per cent to 6.4 per cent over the same period.

By the 2025 urban female unemployment rate, the five worst-performing states are Arunachal Pradesh (18.4 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (18.3 per cent), Bihar (16.8 per cent), Nagaland (15.7 per cent), and Rajasthan (14.6 per cent).

On the other hand, the largest improvement over the same period came from Kerala, which had the country's highest urban female unemployment rate in 2017-18 at 27.5 per cent. By 2025, it had fallen to 6.7 per cent, representing a CAGR of -18.27 per cent.

Maharashtra is close behind at -14.63 per cent, having reduced its rate from 11.5 per cent in 2017-18 to 3.8 per cent in 2025. Gujarat (-13.97 per cent) has cut the rate from 4.3 per cent to 1.5 per cent, leaving it effectively at gender parity with the state's urban male unemployment rate of 1.3 per cent.

In addition, Odisha (-11.04 per cent) and Karnataka (-10.55 per cent) have also recorded annual declines of more than 10 per cent.