India's KAL attack drone eyes Gulf, global markets amid export push

A homegrown Indian drone designed for long-range precision strikes is attracting attention beyond the country's borders, with growing interest from nations in the Gulf and other strategically important regions.

The long-range drone KAL is ready to enter the international market, subject to the requisite approvals from the Government of India and export clearances. Designed and developed by Noida-headquartered defence technology company IG Defence, the unmanned aerial system is India's first indigenous long-range one-way attack drone.

With an operational range of up to 1,000 km and an endurance of seven to eight hours, the drone can carry a 50-kg payload. It has been designed for long-range precision-strike missions and for engaging strategic targets from extended stand-off distances.

The company said on Wednesday that several Gulf nations have evinced interest in procuring the drone for their strategic and battlefield requirements. The development comes at a time when tensions in the Gulf and recent conflicts in West Asia have underscored the growing military value of affordable, autonomous long-range strike systems.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and chief executive officer, IG Defence, said the future battlefield would be defined by autonomous, long-range precision-strike capabilities.

"KAL is an important milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in advanced defence technologies and demonstrates our ability to design and develop world-class indigenous systems. As friendly nations continue to modernise their defence capabilities, we are ready with reliable, affordable and mission-ready unmanned platforms, subject to all applicable government approvals and export controls," he said.

Long-range one-way attack drones have emerged as one of the defining technologies of contemporary warfare because they combine extended range, precision-strike capability, operational simplicity and comparatively low cost. Systems such as the Shahed-136 class have demonstrated their ability to impose significant pressure on conventional air-defence networks and have consequently influenced defence modernisation programmes across the world.

This has created a potentially large market for systems that can provide long-range strike capability without the cost and complexity associated with traditional aircraft or missile systems. Countries seeking to strengthen deterrence and long-range precision capabilities are examining autonomous strike platforms as an additional layer in their military architecture.

"KAL has been designed around precisely this emerging requirement. It belongs to the emerging class of Shahed-136-type long-range one-way attack drones, a category of systems that has transformed contemporary warfare through its combination of extended range, precision-strike capability, operational simplicity and affordability. It can be compared with platforms such as Russia's Geran-2 and the United States' LUCAS," the company said.

According to defence experts, the wider Gulf and West Asian region has become an important market for advanced unmanned systems. The proliferation of drones and missile technologies in conflicts and security confrontations has demonstrated how unmanned platforms can alter the balance between offensive and defensive capabilities.

One of the central attractions of Shahed-class systems in contemporary warfare has been their economics. The ability to deploy relatively inexpensive unmanned platforms against high-value targets has forced militaries to reconsider how they allocate expensive air-defence assets.

"KAL has emerged as a potential system around the same broad proposition — long-range precision capability combined with operational flexibility and cost efficiency. An autonomous one-way attack drone offers a different proposition, potentially providing a long-range strike option at lower operational complexity," Sanghapriya said.

Apart from KAL, IG Defence has also developed a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation defence technologies spanning long-range strike systems, interceptor drones, first-person view (FPV) combat drones, autonomous UAVs, counter-UAS systems, AI-enabled swarm technologies, electronic warfare solutions, tactical robotics and logistics drones.