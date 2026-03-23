India's LPG supply shortage shows no sign of easing as new route opens

On the other hand, alternative fuel supplies located 20-45 days away have not gained sufficient momentum to cater to the needs of the country’s consumers.

The data, which reflects the current state of shipping across Hormuz, effectively shut for non-Iranian tankers because of the war, indicates several ships headed to China after loading from Iran. However, none headed to any other Asian country, not even India.

Six LPG tankers crossed Hormuz on the last day of February, prior to the war, compared to just one each on March 18, 20 and 21 — all the three loaded with propane and butane, a blend of which forms LPG. They headed to China from Iran, according to Kpler.

On the positive side, a new route, bypassing Hormuz, opened for LPG from Saudi Arabia, one of India’s top suppliers.

Ocean Gas, a 46,000-tonne LPG tanker, sufficient to meet the country’s fuel demand for half a day, was the first vessel laden with cooking gas to be loaded from the Yanbu (Saudi Arabia) terminal on March 19 to discharge at the southeastern port of Ennore on April 3.

Yanbu port has increased loadings of oil and LPG cargoes for supplying Asia via the Red Sea, a lengthier diversion compared to transiting Hormuz.

Global forecasters have pegged loadings from Yanbu at around 5 million barrels per day of crude oil, but this is still less than a third of shipments via Hormuz.

New Delhi said last week that of the remaining 22 vessels needing passage across Hormuz, five comprise LPG and talks are on with Iran to ensure safe passage.

Of these, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant have started crossing Hormuz, according to Kpler data accessed by Business Standard. This reflects some breakthrough in talks. Nanda Devi and Shivalik were the first two LPG tankers to secure such passage earlier this month.

Shortfall in receipts

India has received only 860,000 tonnes of LPG in the first three weeks of March, ship tracking data shows.

It is likely to get another 200,000 tonnes of US LPG, by March 31, according to calculations based on shipping data.

Two vessels of around 90,000 tonnes combined capacity are headed from West Asia and may reach this month, a senior refining official said.

Taken together, that’s a total of around 1.2 million tonnes, short of February’s 2.15 million tonnes in receipts by 1 million tonnes. This is over 10 days of India’s fuel use, according to Business Standard calculations based on industry data.

Incoming April receipts of LPG are even lower than March, with global loadings adequate to meet only 3-4 days of April demand.

The US loaded 346,000 tonnes in February— of which three cargoes may arrive on March 31 and one on April 1. Another 166,000 tonnes were loaded this month and are scheduled to reach in April. Typically, India imports over 60 per cent of its fuel, with over 85 per cent coming from West Asia via the Strait of Hormuz.

Senior refining officials did not comment on this looming shortage. They said that all efforts are on to procure cargoes from the US for April but a shortage of supplies in the spot market is crimping efforts.

US LPG is typically booked under term contracts, a refining official said.

An immediate shortage of gaseous fuels continues to accelerate factory closures, crimps fuel access to households and encourages black marketing — as Munna, operator of Munna tea stall, told this reporter after doubling the price of tea to ₹20.

Munna added that the cost of procuring an LPG cylinder in the black market has doubled to ₹4,600.

Households in southern states are still complaining of delays in delivering refills, even though the oil ministry said at a recent briefing that refills will be delivered within three days after booking.

However, two consumers S Vijayan in Chennai and I Srishti in Hyderabad said they haven’t received refills even after 10 days of booking.

The US is the world’s biggest exporter of propane and butane, and the only major alternative source of LPG for India.

US suppliers have begun shipping at least three cargoes a month this year under an annual term contract, which accounts for less than a 10th of India’s LPG imports of 23 million tonnes.

Imports are responsible for supplying 235 days of India’s LPG consumption, with domestic shipments accounting for a minority.

The US shipped 258,000 tonnes of LPG in January, 11 per cent of the month’s total imports, with the last cargo reaching India on March 15, shipping data showed.