India's marine product exports surge to all-time high of ₹72,325 cr: MPEDA

India’s marine product exports rose to an all-time high of Rs 72,325.82 crore (US$8.28 billion) in FY26, despite geopolitical disruptions in West Asia, tariff pressures in the United States and volatile global trade conditions.

According to provisional data released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the country exported 19.32 lakh tonnes of seafood during the financial year, setting a record in both value and volume.

The performance comes amid global headwinds such as shipping disruptions, higher freight costs and softer demand in some markets.

Frozen shrimp remained the key driver of export growth, contributing Rs 47,973.13 crore (US$5.51 billion), or more than two-thirds of total export earnings.

Shrimp exports rose 4.6 per cent in volume and 6.35 per cent in value.

The United States continued to be the largest market, importing marine products worth US$2.32 billion. However, exports to the US declined 19.8 per cent in volume and 14.5 per cent in value due to tariff measures and shifting demand patterns.

Exporters offset this decline by expanding into other regions.

China, the second-largest destination, recorded a 22.7 per cent increase in value and 20.1 per cent in volume.

The European Union saw exports rise 37.9 per cent in value and 35.2 per cent in volume, while Southeast Asia posted growth of 36.1 per cent in value and 28.2 per cent in volume.

Japan remained stable, with imports rising 6.55 per cent in value.

Exports to West Asia declined marginally by 0.55 per cent, largely due to regional instability and logistical disruptions during the latter part of the year.

However, exporters described the dip as temporary and expect shipments to recover once trade routes stabilise.

Exporters said diversifying markets helped sustain growth despite disruptions.

“Indian exporters managed to sustain momentum by rerouting shipments, tapping alternate logistics corridors and expanding their presence in fast-growing markets,” they said.

Apart from shrimp, exports of frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried marine products and live items also recorded growth.

Surimi, fishmeal and fish oil performed well, while chilled products declined due to shorter shelf life and higher transportation costs.

Efficient logistics infrastructure supported export momentum, with Visakhapatnam, JNPT, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai accounting for nearly 64 per cent of export value.

Cold chain systems and port connectivity helped exporters navigate global shipping challenges.

A key challenge was the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the US since August 2025, which created a duty disadvantage for Indian exporters compared with competitors such as Ecuador, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Despite these challenges, the sector’s performance reflects a shift towards diversified markets and greater resilience in global trade conditions.