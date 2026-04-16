India's marine product exports up, rice down in FY26: Trade data

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce, India exported $8.43 billion worth of marine products in FY26, compared with around $7.4 billion in 2024–25 (FY25). Though marine exports remained largely unscathed, rice exports from India dipped in March 2026 due to the West Asia crisis. Data showed that in March 2026, India exported rice worth $990 million, which was 15.36 per cent lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Overall, in FY26, India exported $11.52 billion worth of rice, 7.5 per cent lower than last year. Rice exports declined due to lower price realisation in basmati, traders said.

Sources said the jump in marine exports in FY26, despite a turbulent year, was largely driven by diversification of export destinations away from the US — by far the largest buyer of Indian marine products, including shrimp — to newer markets such as Europe and Russia, along with improved per-unit realisation compared with the previous financial year.

“Exports have risen despite FY26 being a challenging year due to the on-and-off tariffs from the US. The numbers show that India managed to ship more marine products compared with last year, largely due to new markets and better per-unit realisation,” said K N Raghavan, chief executive officer of the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

Shujaul Rehman, CEO of Garware Technical Fibres, a leading producer of cage nets and fishnets used in aquaculture, said India’s marine export resilience in FY26 reflects a structural shift rather than a short-term recovery. Despite soft demand in the US, exporters have successfully diversified into Europe, Southeast Asia, and emerging aquaculture-driven markets, reducing dependence on any single geography.

The per-unit realisation of Indian shrimp in FY26 was around $7.25 per kilogram, about $1 higher than in FY25, according to reports. Shrimp is the largest component of India’s total marine exports.

Divya Kumar Gulati, chairman of the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association, which represents India’s livestock sector, said exporters quickly scouted for newer markets in Russia and Europe after the US tariff war hit shipments, while prices realised were also better, though not as high as in the US.

Nitin Awasthi, research analyst at InCred Equities, said that until December 2025, marine product exports were at record highs in both value and volume terms. Exports in January 2026 were also higher year-on-year, indicating that overall exports in FY26 would outdo those in FY25.