India's mica industry seeks critical mineral tag to counter China's grip

India holds about 80 per cent of the world’s mica deposits, mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and that there is “no alternative” to natural mica found in India, Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) said.

Mica is a naturally occurring mineral with electrical insulation, heat resistance, and other properties that make it useful in sectors including electrical equipment, electronics, and industrial applications.

“The government should classify mica as a critical mineral, as 80-85 per cent of the electrical grade of muscovite mica, which is the secret fuel behind the world’s renewable energy supply, is available in India,” said Raoul Menon, principal member of the Bureau of Indian Standards’ electrotechnical department and director of Bengaluru-based mica-exporting company Lakshmanan Isola. “Anything that requires electricity or high voltage to produce energy requires Indian mica to protect it,” he said, adding that such an important mineral is being sold at “a price less than that of a packet of potato chips.”

The demand comes against the backdrop of large mica exports to China. Last year, China imposed curbs on the export of its critical minerals and rare-earth elements, exposing the vulnerabilities of countries, including India, that depend on it for these minerals.

Mica is currently not among India’s officially identified 30 critical minerals. However, in February 2025, the mines ministry shifted mica from the category of minor mineral to major mineral, bringing it under the regulatory oversight of the central government. A mineral classified as a critical mineral is considered scarce in availability and essential to the country’s economic growth, climate action and national security. Queries sent to the mines ministry remained unanswered.

In 2024-25, India exported 115,954 tonnes of mica, with 69,490 tonnes, or 60 per cent, shipped to China. During April-August 2025, total mica exports stood at 42,251 tonnes, including 24,028 tonnes, or57 per cent, exported to China, according to data

referenced by the IEEMA in a letter sent to the mines ministry in December 2025.

Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the letter. IEEMA alleged that “purchase and stockpiling by China have burgeoned

tremendously” with a possibility of exhausting domestic resources. It said this will likely lead to China becoming a global leader in finished mica products at the cost of imported raw mica from India.

IEEMA also raised demand for classifying mica under the category of critical mineral along with imposing export duties in the letter.

IEEMA said global industries would “collapse without Indian mica” in their supply chains. The industry body said the total export value of $99.4 million in 2024-25 rose to $2.57 billion when mica is converted into finished products. “This is the potential value that mica can bring to the Indian economy and industry,” It said.

Industry stakeholders said these exports include raw or semi-processed Indian muscovite mica in forms such as blocks, scrap, flakes, powder, and chips. These have applications in strategically important sectors such as electronics, electric vehicles, defence, aerospace technology, and data centres.

A senior executive of a mica-exporting company said, “China captures all the value.” The executive said his company’s exports to China had risen from around 1,000 tonnes two years ago to 1,500-1,600 tonnes now. He said mica should be classified as a critical mineral and that the minimum export price for mica should be $1,500 per tonne, up from the current price of $500 per tonne. He also called for a 30 per cent export duty on mica.

“The export duty collected shall be $15-20 million. The fund would give soft loans at low interest, investment subsidies, and research and development grants to companies for setting up value-added manufacturing in India,” he said.

Another senior executive of a mica-exporting company said his company produces about 6,000 tonnes of mica annually and exports around 80 per cent of its production, with about half of its exports going to China.

United Mineral Association (UniMineral), a trade association that represents the interests of mining leaseholders, micro, small and medium enterprise processing units, and mica exporters from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, called for mining leases to be issued for mica in Jharkhand.

“Jharkhand has abundant resources of high-grade mica. Many of our members are interested in investing in mica mining in Jharkhand. We would like to request the Government of Jharkhand to auction and issue mica mining leases in the state,” said Pranaya Reddy, secretary of UniMineral.