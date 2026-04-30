India's oil trade deficit rises despite softer crude prices: Crisil

India’s oil trade deficit has increased in the last two fiscals despite softer crude oil prices, underlining a significant distinction between global and domestic oil consumption patterns, rating agency Crisil said on Thursday.

Despite falling crude oil prices, barring the current spike since financial year 2023-24 (FY24), India’s oil trade deficit has risen as the country’s oil import growth has outpaced petroleum exports, Crisil said. “Traditionally, India’s oil trade deficit has moved in sync with global crude oil prices. However, this link has broken in the past two fiscals,” it added.

India’s oil imports have outpaced its petroleum exports due to the country’s rising oil demand, which is in contrast to the global consumption pattern. According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) outlook, global oil demand would plateau by 2029 and contract by 2030, largely due to sub-par economic growth and accelerating substitution away from oil in the transport and power generation sectors.

In contrast, India’s oil demand is projected to rise by 1 million barrels a day between 2024 and 2030, making it the largest contributor to global oil demand growth, driven by urbanisation, industrial expansion, and transportation needs.

Crisil said the oil trade deficit could put more pressure on the overall trade deficit if these trends continue.

Meanwhile, amid disruptions in energy supplies due to the West Asia conflict, the government assured 100 per cent fuel availability for domestic consumers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). On April 29, the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) delivered more than 47 lakh domestic LPG cylinders against bookings of around 43 lakh LPG cylinders, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), at an inter-ministerial briefing.

Till April 29, more than 43,050 piped natural gas (PNG) consumers have surrendered their LPG connections, she said. Sharma also said that the government is conducting an assessment of consumers with both LPG and PNG connections.