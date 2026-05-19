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India's oil trade deficit set to balloon to new high in FY27: Crisil

Crisil expects India's oil trade deficit and current account deficit to widen sharply in FY27 as Brent crude prices rise amid the West Asia crisis

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers
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Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

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With global crude oil prices skyrocketing on the back of the West Asia crisis, India’s oil trade deficit is expected to rise significantly in the current financial year ending March 2027, ratings agency Crisil said on Monday.
 
It said post-2023-24, the pressure on the oil trade deficit exacerbated because exports of refined petroleum products fell for two consecutive fiscals even as oil imports continued to rise. This pushed up the oil trade deficit in dollar terms, despite crude oil prices trending down during that period.
 
“This was a break from the past when the deficit used to narrow as crude oil prices fell. And now, with prices rising, the oil trade deficit is expected to be even higher this fiscal,” Crisil said, adding it expects the price of Brent crude to average $90-95 per barrel in FY27 from $70.3 last fiscal.
 
With the prospect of the oil trade deficit increasing and likely pressure on remittances from West Asia, Crisil is forecasting India’s current account deficit (CAD) to rise to 2.2 per cent this fiscal from an estimated 0.8 per cent last fiscal.
 
Historically, India’s crude oil trade deficit has been under pressure because of the requirement to meet over 85 per cent of its annual requirement through imports. Over the years, while the volume of imports has trended up, exports of refined petroleum products have remained flat, barring the surge after the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
India imports more than 85 per cent of its annual crude oil requirement. Import volumes have risen from around 190 million tonnes in FY14 to over 300 million tonnes now. Gross petroleum imports, as a percentage of India’s gross imports in value terms, jumped from 22 per cent in 2024-25 to 40 per cent in 2025-26.
 
Topics : oil trade Crude Oil Price Crisil