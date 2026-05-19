India's oil trade deficit set to balloon to new high in FY27: Crisil

It said post-2023-24, the pressure on the oil trade deficit exacerbated because exports of refined petroleum products fell for two consecutive fiscals even as oil imports continued to rise. This pushed up the oil trade deficit in dollar terms, despite crude oil prices trending down during that period.

“This was a break from the past when the deficit used to narrow as crude oil prices fell. And now, with prices rising, the oil trade deficit is expected to be even higher this fiscal,” Crisil said, adding it expects the price of Brent crude to average $90-95 per barrel in FY27 from $70.3 last fiscal.

With the prospect of the oil trade deficit increasing and likely pressure on remittances from West Asia, Crisil is forecasting India’s current account deficit (CAD) to rise to 2.2 per cent this fiscal from an estimated 0.8 per cent last fiscal.

Historically, India’s crude oil trade deficit has been under pressure because of the requirement to meet over 85 per cent of its annual requirement through imports. Over the years, while the volume of imports has trended up, exports of refined petroleum products have remained flat, barring the surge after the Covid-19 pandemic.