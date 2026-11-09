India's oilmeal exports fall 28.5% as soymeal loses to Brazil, Argentina

India's exports of oilmeals, mainly used as animal feed, fell 28.51 per cent in the April-August period of the current fiscal year to 12.82 lakh tonne, as a slump in soybean meal sales weighed on shipments, an industry body said on Monday.

Exports were 17.93 lakh tonnes in the same period a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said. Total oilmeal exports in the 2025-26 fiscal year stood at 37.68 lakh tonnes.

Soybean meal exports plunged 73 per cent to 2,05,000 tonnes from 7,57,000 tonnes a year earlier.

"Indian soybean meal has faced severe pricing pressure in international markets during August 2026, trading around $622 per tonne compared to global benchmarks near $445 per tonne," the SEA said in a statement.

Cheaper supplies from South American producers such as Argentina and Brazil continue to capture major market share, it added.

Strong domestic demand from livestock and poultry feed makers, along with continued Red Sea shipping disruptions and high maritime freight costs, also constrained outbound shipments, the SEA said.

Rapeseed meal exports provided a partial cushion, with sales to key Asian buyers including China, Bangladesh and Vietnam, the association said.

Rapeseed meal shipments totalled 8,80,000 tonnes, against 9,15,000 tonnes a year earlier.

Castorseed meal exports fell to 96,245 tonnes from 1,06,000 tonnes, while groundnut meal exports dropped to 3,231 tonnes from 14,960 tonnes.

China, Bangladesh, South Korea and Vietnam were the main importers of Indian oilmeals in April-August, SEA data showed.

China bought 4,01,000 tonnes, up from 375,356 tonnes a year earlier, comprising 3,94,856 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 4,528 tonnes of soybean meal and 1,616 tonnes of castor meal.

Bangladesh imported 217,194 tonnes , versus 178,190 tonnes , including 208,079 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 8,204 tonnes of soybean meal and 911 tonnes of rice bran extraction.

South Korea purchased 153,932 tonnes, down from 2,09,887 tonnes , made up of 86,636 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 48,796 tonnes of castor meal and 18,458 tonnes of soybean meal.

Vietnam purchased 123,951 tonnes , up from 92,189 tonnes , including 65,510 tonnes of rice bran extraction, 53,580 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 4,600 tonnes of soybean meal and 261 tonnes of groundnut meal.