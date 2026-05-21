India's outbound FDI commitments decline 10.8% to $5.6 billion in April

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped 10.8 per cent to $5.6 billion in April 2026 from $6.33 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it rose from $5.08 billion in March 2026, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment surged to $3.37 billion in April from $1.97 billion a year ago. It was also higher than $1.61 billion in March 2026.

At the same time, debt (loans) dropped to $517.75 million in April 2026 from $1.12 billion in the same month of 2025. It was also lower than $770.68 million recorded in March 2026. Guarantees for overseas units declined to $1.76 billion in April from $3.24 billion a year ago and were lower than $2.70 billion in March 2026.

According to the data on key investments by companies, Coforge has committed equity worth $1.37 billion for its Cayman Islands-based joint venture Encora Holdings and separately another $994.03 million for its US-based wholly owned subsidiary Encora US Holdco Inc. Wingify Software has committed $156.76 million for its France-based wholly owned subsidiary.

Knack Global Private Ltd has committed $82.97 million for its US-based wholly owned subsidiary Equalizercm Services. QLAR Technology India has committed equity worth $54 million for its Germany-based wholly owned subsidiary.

Adani Transmission Step-One has committed $600 million in guarantees towards its IFSC GIFT City-based wholly owned subsidiary Atsol Global IFSC. Amura Renewables Pvt Ltd has committed guarantees worth $137.5 million towards its US-based wholly owned subsidiary Inox Solar Americas.

Also, Cyient Semiconductors has committed $84.84 million in guarantees and $8.09 million in equity towards Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary Cyient Semiconductors Singapore. Piramal Pharma has committed guarantees worth $46.2 million for its Netherlands-based subsidiary. KEC International has committed $33.33 million in guarantees for its Saudi Arabia-based joint venture.

Shanti Sagar International Dredging has committed debt worth $61.5 million for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary Adani Harbour International. ONGC Videsh Ltd has committed debt worth $29.9 million towards its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary.