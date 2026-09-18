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Home / Economy / News / India's outbound FDI rises 23.3% to $3.8 billion in August: RBI data

India's outbound FDI rises 23.3% to $3.8 billion in August: RBI data

Outbound equity FDI commitments rose to $1.14 billion in August, while guarantees for overseas units increased to $2.23 billion from $1.2 billion a year earlier

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Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 23.3 per cent to $3.8 billion in August 2026 from $3.11 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it declined from $5.77 billion in July 2026, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitments surged to $1.14 billion in August from $1.06 billion a year ago. It was lower than $2.06 billion in July 2026.
 
At the same time, debt (loans) dropped to $464 million in August 2026 from $845 million in the same month of 2025. It was also lower than $878.9 million recorded in July 2026. Guarantees for overseas units rose to $2.23 billion in August from $1.2 billion a year ago but were lower than $2.8 billion in July 2026.
 
 
According to the data, Solar Industries has committed guarantees worth $795 million for its Mauritius-based wholly owned subsidiary. Jindal Power has committed guarantees worth $514 million towards its wholly owned Mauritius subsidiary and debt worth $7.4 million. Tata Communications has committed guarantees worth $288.75 million for its Netherlands-based wholly owned subsidiary. KEC International has committed guarantees worth $81.7 million for its Saudi Arabia-based joint venture.
 
Bharat Petroresources has committed equity worth $250 million and guarantees worth $154.5 million for its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands. Sindhu Trade Links has committed equity worth $72.39 million for its Singapore-based Advent Coal Resources. Nazara Technologies has committed equity worth $33.8 million and debt worth $57.4 million for its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary, and InMobi Consumer Platform has committed equity worth $16.01 million for its Singapore-based subsidiary.
 
Hypersoft Technologies has committed equity worth $21.8 million for its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary. Chemco Plastic Industries has also committed equity worth $43.49 million for its Bahrain-based wholly owned subsidiary. ONGC Videsh has committed debt worth $20.13 million for its wholly owned subsidiary in Virgin.
 

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Topics : FDI Investment Outbound deals India RBI

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 6:32 PM IST