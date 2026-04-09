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India's projected 6.6% growth in FY27 skewed to downside: World Bank

Retail inflation is projected at ​4.9% for the current fiscal year ‌reflecting higher food and ​energy prices ‌and exchange depreciation pressure

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Risks to India's projected ​growth of 6.6% ‌for the fiscal year 2026/27 are skewed | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

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Risks to India's projected ​growth of 6.6% ‌for the fiscal year 2026/27 are skewed to the downside even as ample foreign exchange buffers and a well-capitalised banking system help ‌manage risks, the World Bank said on Thursday.

Retail inflation in the South Asian nation is projected at ​4.9% for the current fiscal year ‌reflecting higher food and ​energy prices ‌and exchange depreciation pressure, said ‌the World Bank's India Economist ‌Aurelien Kruse.

The fiscal ​year in ​India runs from April to March.

 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : World Bank Indian Economy India GDP growth

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

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