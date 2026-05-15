India's Russian oil supply likely to be hit if US waiver not extended

Under the latest US waiver, countries have been allowed to purchase Russian crude oil and petroleum products until May 16 that were loaded onto vessels on or before April 17. The US has not renewed the waiver as of now.

“The waiver has allowed bulk purchase of Russian crude oil. Indian oil companies will have to scale back purchases (of Russian oil) if the US waiver is not renewed, given the payment constraints and other related issues. The waiver allows crude oil purchase from Russia’s largest oil producer, which was otherwise sanctioned,” said Prashant Vashisht, Senior Vice-President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA

Under US sanctions, countries are allowed to purchase Russian oil from sanctioned entities, including Rosneft and Lukoil, which Washington had previously sanctioned. Prior to the US sanctions, the two oil producers supplied around 60 per cent of India’s total Russian oil purchases.

“Even if waiver is not renewed, we will keep buying Russian oil. However, the volumes will come down. In preparation, we have tied up crude oil sourcing with alternate suppliers,” said a refinery executive, on the condition of anonymity.

In April, Russia retained its position as India’s top supplier, though imports fell 16.7 per cent month-on-month to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler. The decline was primarily due to maintenance at Nayara Energy’s Vadinar refinery and attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.