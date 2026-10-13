India's school-to-work push faces test of skills, jobs and apprenticeships

The Labour Ministry is exploring ways to link the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR), the education ministry’s digital academic identity, with the e-Shram database of unorganised workers and the National Career Service (NCS), which provides employment and career-related services. Separately, the ministry is working with the school education department to introduce greater exposure to skilling and employment options at the Class 11 and 12 level. A pilot for career counselling has begun in around 100 schools, a senior labour ministry official said.

The push comes against a persistent gap between what students learn and what employers require. A NITI Aayog report released in August found that only 8 per cent of secondary and higher-secondary schools offered National Skills Qualification Framework-aligned skilling. It also found that practical training, hands-on projects and industry exposure remained limited across school and higher education.

The gap extends into higher education and the workplace. The report cited a survey in which 80 per cent of higher education students identified lack of practical experience or industry exposure as a challenge. Among formal workers, 47 per cent cited lack of prior work experience or internships as a barrier. The report also found that 34 per cent of students cited lack of skills and 18 per cent lack of interview preparation as challenges in finding jobs.

The urgency is also being shaped by changes in the nature of work. Artificial intelligence and automation are altering the tasks performed in several occupations, while employers are placing greater emphasis on practical experience, adaptability and job-specific skills. The government’s proposed shift is therefore less about adding another skilling programme and more about connecting the different stages of the journey — from choices made in school to training, apprenticeships and eventually employment.

The bigger question is whether early exposure to vocational skills can lead to meaningful employment, rather than simply increasing the number of people who undergo training. S S Mantha, former chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and who is involved in designing the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), said the need for greater integration was recognised when the labour and education ministries’ separate vocational qualification frameworks were rationalised into the NSQF. However, its implementation has remained limited.

“Unfortunately, in India the problem is that education is devoid of skilling, and skilling initiatives are devoid of regular education. Even today, implementation of NSQF has not happened at a large scale and it is not implemented in the spirit it was designed in,” Mantha said.

Mantha said the system often leaves candidates with lower-level skills without a clear route to higher vocational education and employment. ITIs and other training programmes continue to focus heavily on basic trades such as carpentry and welding, he said, while workers need more advanced technical skills as occupations evolve.

He said skills should begin in Classes 8 and 9 alongside regular education and progressively increase through Class 12, followed by levels five, six and seven as part of higher vocational education. “At 17 to 18 years of age if you get skilled till level 4 in the 12th grade, it is nearly impossible to connect them with jobs. Level 5, 6, 7 is very important. At those levels, you can connect them with apprenticeships, with the industry,” he said.

Mantha said training also needed to reflect actual industry demand. “We cannot just train people on jobs we think there is a demand for. A proper database which lists vacancies and requirements will be essential in effective job and skills-matching,” he said.

Employer demand is already changing within traditional trades. Balasubramanian A, senior vice president at TeamLease Services, said electrical work was seeing the strongest demand among the three trades, driven by electric vehicle charging, rooftop solar, consumer durables servicing and factory automation. Demand for plumbing and carpentry was also rising with construction and real estate activity.

The gap, he said, was less about worker availability and more about job-readiness. “Many trade entrants learn informally and lack certification or structured on-the-job exposure, which limits their productivity and career mobility. Introducing trades in Classes 11 and 12 is a welcome step, but it will deliver results only when linked to apprenticeships and industry-led training that turn early exposure into employable skills,” Balasubramanian said.

He said employers would need to treat apprenticeships as a talent pipeline rather than low-cost labour, with structured on-the-job training, and industry-recognised certification.

“Equally important is visible wage progression tied to those levels, because young people and their parents will choose trades only when they see a credible path to better pay, formal employment and social security,” Balasubramanian added.

The need to move towards higher-level skills becomes more pressing as automation changes the distribution of jobs. Vinoj Abraham, professor at the Centre for Development Studies, said technological change could lead to job polarisation, with high-skilled jobs becoming more prevalent and lower-skilled jobs remaining, while some middle-skilled jobs decline.

“People should be upskilled into levels which are complementary to automation,” Abraham said. “Of course, you will need plumbers, carpenters but it is important to relocate the people who lost jobs. It should not be a downward movement.”

Additionally, Abraham said high youth unemployment was primarily due to a lack of jobs and not a skills problem. Even if workers were better trained, he said, the economy would still need to generate enough employment to absorb them.

“Our major problem is lack of opportunities. There are simply not enough jobs being created to absorb our workforce. Employability and skill gaps is a very small part of the problem,” he said.

That distinction also matters for career counselling. Abraham said counselling could be particularly useful in government schools, where students often lack structured guidance and tend to follow familiar choices after school. But it should not simply direct students towards ITIs or government skilling programmes.

“Career counselling should not just remain limited to pushing people to get training through ITIs. The students need to be exposed to all options, given proper aptitude tests and see what jobs they are most suited for,” Abraham said.

The same concern applies to the proposed database integration. Abraham said linking APAAR with NCS could eventually help track where students go after school, what jobs they enter and what opportunities they seek. But he argued that India had more fundamental gaps to address first, including the quality and capacity of schools and training institutions, outdated ITI curricula and the lack of sufficient jobs.

“Linking APAAR to NCS seems a bit of overkill. You want to see where these students progress after school, whether they got jobs, what skills they have, but have we reached there as an economy? These are developed country questions,” he said.

Abraham said there was value in mapping students’ trajectories, but such data would be of limited use without adequate training capacity and employment opportunities. “Right now for us, there are structural problems in our schools that need to be addressed. There is a lot within schools that needs to change. There is no harm in linking databases and following the students’ path but this should be at the bottom of our list of priorities,” he added.

Balasubramanian said the proposed learner-to-worker record would need verified skill credentials, current information on vacancies and apprenticeships, wage data, and employment outcomes.

Mantha cautioned that its usefulness would ultimately need to be assessed through outcomes. “Linking databases is always a good idea but there will need to be an audit of how useful that linking is proving to be. Just linking will not show any results,” he said.