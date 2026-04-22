India's seafood exports hit record ₹72,325 cr in FY26 despite US tariffs

India’s seafood exports rose to an all-time high of ₹72,325.82 crore ($8.28 billion) in FY 2025-26, with volumes reaching 19.32 lakh metric tonnes, according to the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

Frozen shrimp remained the primary growth driver, contributing ₹47,973.13 crore ($5.51 billion) and accounting for over two-thirds of total export earnings. Shipments of shrimp grew 4.6 per cent in volume and 6.35 per cent in value, reinforcing their dominance in India’s marine exports basket.

On the product side, exports of frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried items, and live products showed positive momentum, while chilled products declined. Surimi, fishmeal, and fish oil exports also reported improved performance.

Shipments to the US decline despite it remaining the top market

Despite the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump last year, the United States remained India's largest export destination, with imports totalling $2.32 billion.

However, shipments to the US declined by 19.8 per cent in volume and 14.5 per cent in value, largely due to the tariff impact. In FY 2024-25, exports to the US stood at approximately $2,714.94 million, with volumes of 346,868 metric tonnes.

Following additional levies of 50 per cent, along with countervailing duty (CVD) and anti-dumping duty, total taxes on Indian shrimp in the US market rose to as high as 58 per cent since August last year. Although Washington later reduced tariffs to 18 per cent, Indian seafood remained at a disadvantage compared to competitors such as Ecuador (15 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent), and Thailand (19 per cent). Crisil Ratings had earlier estimated that India’s shrimp exports to the US could decline by 15 to 18 per cent during the last fiscal due to these tariff pressures.

Market diversification

Strong growth in alternative markets offset the decline in shipments to the US as India diversified its export destinations. China, the second-largest destination, recorded a sharp increase, with exports rising 22.7 per cent in value and 20.1 per cent in volume.

The European Union (EU) also posted robust gains, with exports increasing by 37.9 per cent in value and 35.2 per cent in volume. Earlier this year, India finalised a free trade agreement with the EU, described as the “mother of all deals”, which is expected to significantly benefit the marine sector. Under the agreement, Indian exporters will gain preferential access to the EU market, with the bloc’s existing tariff of 26 per cent on seafood set to be reduced to zero.

Southeast Asia emerged as another key growth region, with exports rising 36.1 per cent in value and 28.2 per cent in volume, aided by shifting trade flows. Exports to Japan grew 6.55 per cent in value, reflecting steady demand, while shipments to West Asia declined marginally by 0.55 per cent due to regional turmoil caused by the US-Iran war.

In terms of logistics, the top five ports, Vizag, JNPT, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai, accounted for nearly 64 per cent of total export value, underscoring their continued importance to India’s seafood export supply chain.