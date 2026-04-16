India's strong growth outlook intact despite global volatility: Govt

India’s long-term growth outlook remains firmly anchored in strong macroeconomic fundamentals, continued reforms, and a forward-looking innovation strategy, senior government officials said at a high-level industry roundtable in Washington, D.C, on Thursday.

The discussion, held on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings and convened by the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) in partnership with the US-India Business Council, brought together policymakers and global industry leaders to assess India’s economic trajectory and investment potential.

Anuradha Thakur, Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, said India continues to stand out as a reliable and rapidly expanding economic partner.

“India has emerged as a stable, trusted, and fast-growing economic partner, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, policy continuity, and institutional credibility,” she said.

She added that the government remains focused on sustaining inclusive growth while ensuring a transparent and predictable policy environment for investors.