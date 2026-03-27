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Home / Economy / News / India's sub-sovereign borrowing costs top 8%, highest since July 2022

India's sub-sovereign borrowing costs top 8%, highest since July 2022

Indian states raised around 400 billion rupees ($4.22 billion) earlier in the day, of which 180 billion rupees, or 45% of the amount, was raised at cutoff yields ranging between 8.00% and 8.09%

The central government’s borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

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Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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Borrowing cost for nearly half of Indian states, also known as sub-sovereigns, surged in Friday's auction, reaching levels last hit almost four years ago.
 
Interest sought by investors have jumped due to persistently high supply of such debt, a broader increase in yields and regulations proposed by the insurance watchdog which require more capital to be set aside for investment in sub-sovereign debt.
 
Indian states raised around ₹40,000 croe ($4.22 billion) earlier in the day, of which ₹18,000 crore, or 45% of the amount, was raised at cutoff yields ranging between 8.00% and 8.09%.
 
At the previous auction, yields ranged between 7.60% and 7.88% for longer duration papers.
 
 
"The recent rise in cut-offs for certain states above the 8% level appears to be driven by a combination of supply-side dynamics and evolving yield expectations. The current market conditions are reflected in the latest prints above 8%, but they do not yet point to a structural change," said Harsimran Sahni, head of treasury, Anand Rathi Global Finance.

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Federal government bond yields have risen 28 basis points this month with a more than 50% spike in oil prices due to the ongoing Middle East war triggering inflation and fiscal concerns.
 
States have also borrowed a record ₹12.71 trillion in the current fiscal year, just ₹1.90 trillion short of what the central government raised through debt sale.
 
Demand for Friday's auction was weak, including from some insurance companies amid lack of clarity on the proposed norms, said traders.
 
India's Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has stipulated that firms have to set aside more capital when they buy state debt based on a specific "risk factor".
 
The norms are not yet finalised but insurance companies warn this will make state bonds less attractive, and in turn will push their yields higher.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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