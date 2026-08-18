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Home / Economy / News / India's tanker exports surge over six-fold to $1.36 bn in Q1, UAE leads

India's tanker exports surge over six-fold to $1.36 bn in Q1, UAE leads

Tankers are large-scale transport ships engineered for the bulk movement of liquids and gases

import, export, tariff, trump tariffs

Shipments to the UAE increased dramatically from $103.6 million to $900.8 million, while the number of exported vessels rose from four to seven tankers | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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India's tanker exports surged more than six-fold to $1.36 billion in the June quarter from $221.1 million a year earlier, signalling the country's growing shipbuilding and maritime engineering capabilities, with the UAE emerging as the largest destination during the period, according to commerce ministry data.

Tankers are large-scale transport ships engineered for the bulk movement of liquids and gases. They serve as a cornerstone of global energy networks and industrial supply chains, they safely distribute vital commodities, including crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and fresh water.

The data showed that export volumes also expanded significantly from 10 vessels to 23 vessels, reflecting increasing international demand for Indian-built tankers and marine transportation assets.

 

It added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the dominant export destination, accounting for $900.8 million worth of tanker imports in April-June 2026-27.

Shipments to the UAE increased dramatically from $103.6 million to $900.8 million, while the number of exported vessels rose from four to seven tankers.

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It added that Singapore -- one of the world's leading maritime hubs -- became the second-largest destination with imports worth $146.4 million, up from $45.5 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Export volumes to Singapore increased from two vessels to six, demonstrating India's growing participation in global shipping and logistics ecosystems.

It also said the Middle East continued to be a major growth region for Indian tanker exports.

Shipments to Oman increased sharply from $28.6 million to $131.6 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia, which contributed $35.6 million in the previous year, highlight the region's continuing importance as a market for maritime assets.

Together, Gulf economies accounted for a substantial share of India's tanker exports, reflecting strong demand from energy and shipping sectors.

Further, outbound shipments to Sri Lanka rose from $7.9 million to $56.5 million, while new shipments were recorded to Egypt ($39.3 million), South Africa ($34.2 million), Vietnam ($31.5 million), Indonesia ($12.2 million), and Mozambique ($7.7 million).

The diversification of export destinations indicates growing acceptance of Indian-built tankers across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, an official said, adding, "the growth in exports of tankers highlights India's increasing capabilities in the high-value shipbuilding sector".

Strong demand from the UAE, Singapore and other maritime economies, coupled with rising vessel deliveries from Indian shipyards, demonstrates the country's growing role in global maritime trade and commercial shipping.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian exports Exports India exports Trade exports

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 2:32 PM IST