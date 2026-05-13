Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's vegetable oil imports jump 13% in H1 2025-26 on palm oil surge

India's vegetable oil imports jump 13% in H1 2025-26 on palm oil surge

The world's largest cooking oil consumer imported 7.04 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

Palm oil imports nearly doubled to 3.97 million tonnes from 2.74 million tonnes a year earlier | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's vegetable oil imports rose 13 per cent to 7.94 million tonnes in the first six months of the 2025-26 oil year, driven by a sharp surge in palm oil shipments, industry body the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said on Wednesday.

The world's largest cooking oil consumer imported 7.04 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier. India's oil year runs from November to October.

In value terms, imports for the November-April period climbed 19 per cent to ₹ 87,000 crore up from ₹73,000 crore a year-ago.

Of the total imports, edible oils accounted for 7.82 million tonnes and non-edible oils for 121,000 tonnes, SEA said in a statement.

 

Palm oil imports nearly doubled to 3.97 million tonnes from 2.74 million tonnes a year earlier, while soft oil shipments, which include soybean and sunflower oils, fell to 3.85 million tonnes from 4.13 million tonnes.

Also Read

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

OMCs bleed ₹30,000 crore a month: How long can India hold down fuel prices?

Modi, Narendra Modi

What PM Modi's fuel-saving, WFH appeal signals for India's economy

MSME credit scheme, aviation sector India, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, ATF prices, West Asia crisis, airlines India

Best of BS Opinion: Credit guarantee scheme will help small businesses

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers

Russian oil import data 'confidential', exempt under RTI, says CIC

crude oil, oil

India's crude imports fall 13% as Hormuz disruption cuts West Asia supply

Indonesia and Malaysia are the primary suppliers of palm oil to India. Argentina is the largest supplier of soybean oil, followed by Brazil, while Russia and Ukraine are the main sources of sunflower oil.

Cooking oil prices rose sharply over the past year, with palm oil prices up 14-15 per cent compared with April 2025 levels. Soybean oil and sunflower oil prices increased between 17 per cent and 22 per cent over the same period.

A depreciation of the Indian rupee by over 9.2 per cent against the dollar over the past year added to import costs, SEA said, calling it "a cause of concern" for importers and refiners.

Nepal exported approximately 2,17,000 tonnes of refined oils to India in the first half of the year, comprising mainly refined soybean oil, with smaller volumes of refined sunflower oil, RBD palmolein and rapeseed oil.

Total vegetable oil stocks rose to 2.12 million tonnes in May 2026 from 1.35 million tonnes in May 2025, with pipeline stocks showing a steady upward trend from December 2025, pointing to improved supply availability heading into the second half of the oil year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fuel, petrol, diesel

Fuel prices may rise if West Asia war drags on: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

IFAD's Associate Vice-President for Country Operations, Donal Brown

IFAD looking to make 3-4 direct investments in India in next one year: VPpremium

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

India raises import duties on gold: A timeline of hikes, cuts and comebacks

Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

India has 60 days of crude, LNG, 45 days of LPG, no supply issues: Puri

fertilisers, urea

India set for record DAP import in single tender amid supply fears

Topics : vegetable oil import Vegetable oil Palm oil imports India oil imports Oil imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaPrateek Yadav DiesVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table