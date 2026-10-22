Thursday, October 22, 2026 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's West Asia oil imports hit pre-war levels; Russian crude falls

India's West Asia oil imports hit pre-war levels; Russian crude falls

India's West Asia crude imports rose to 2.8 mn barrels per day in September, accounting for 54% of purchases, while Russian oil imports fell 14% month-on-month to 1.8 million bpd, ship data showed

West Asia, crude oil supply, LNG, Energy

India's overall imports in September rose 20 per cent month-on-month to around 5.33 million bpd, the data showed

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's imports of West Asian crude oil surged in September, returning to pre-war levels, while its refiners ​cut back purchases of Russian oil amid stiff competition with ​China, ship tracking data showed.

Refiners snapped up spot cargoes as Middle Eastern ‌producers and traders cranked up shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, easing supply constraints caused by the Iran war.

The world's third-biggest oil importer initially raised Russian crude imports to compensate for reduced Middle Eastern supplies at the onset of the war.

India's crude imports from the Middle East jumped in September to about 2.8 million barrels per day, the highest since February, up from 32 per cent in August, the data showed. Gulf oil accounted for about 54 per cent of overall imports.

 

In contrast, Russian oil imports fell about 14 per cent on month ‌to about 1.8 million bpd in September, with its share of India's oil purchases declining to 33.5 per cent from 46.6 per cent, the data showed.

Also Read

crude oil. oil

India's crude oil import bill rises 47% to $15.4 billion in September

Indian Oil

Indian Oil to trim West Asian oil imports under annual deals amid Iran war

Marco Rubio to meet Mukesh Ambani in Jamnagar

Rubio to meet Ambani in Jamnagar: Venezuelan oil, energy on agenda

Marco Rubio

Russia sanctions waiver a 60-day pause: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

diesel

Biodiesel enters fuel mix as govt OMCs face growing margin squeezepremium

Russian imports likely to stay subdued

Russian oil purchases by Indian refiners are likely to remain subdued in the coming months as the landed cost of Russian oil is now comparable to that of some Middle Eastern grades, mainly Iraqi oil, said an Indian refining source.

Premiums ​on Russian oil have narrowed to $1-$2 per barrel against Brent from over $10 in recent months ‌as Middle Eastern supplies hit markets, the source said.

Refiners would prefer to maximise purchases of discounted Middle Eastern crude because voyage times are shorter ​and some ‌producers have cut selling prices to offset soaring freight costs, the source added.

"We will ‌buy from whoever offers us better prices," said this source.

India's overall imports in September rose 20 per cent month-on-month to around 5.33 million bpd, the data showed.

Russia remained ‌India's ​largest oil supplier, ​followed by the United Arab Emirates and Iraq, the data showed.

The South Asian nation's imports of Iraqi oil last month rose to about ‌830,000 bpd from ​171,000 bpd in August, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Executive Director Anant Ambani during his visit to the Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat on Wednesday. | Image : PTI

Rubio, Mukesh Ambani discuss energy, technology partnerships at Jamnagar

export

India targets year-end start for trade talks with five-nation African blocpremium

import, trade

India, New Zealand sign pact for electronic exchange of trade origin data

Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao

India must make growth employment-intensive, not just fast: Ex-RBI chief

PPI, CPI

Datanomics: Finally, goods producers get pricing power as demand picks up

Topics : Crude Oil Crude Oil market Oil imports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Apple Pro and Tell EventWPL 2027 AuctionPC Jewellers Share PriceCA Inter ResultLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 12:16 PM IST