Monday, June 15, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's wholesale inflation rises to 9.68% in May on high fuel, food prices

India's wholesale inflation rises to 9.68% in May on high fuel, food prices

India's wholesale inflation rises to 9.68% in May on high fuel, food prices

inflation, fmcg

inflation, fmcg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s factory-gate inflation, measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), rose to 9.68 per cent in May from 8.3 per cent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. Higher prices of fuel, food articles and some manufactured goods drove the rise in wholesale inflation, with crude oil costs remaining elevated due to tensions in West Asia.
  In the third month of the crisis, which saw a temporary pause in the conflict after the US-Iran agreement to a ceasefire, inflation in the fuel segment stood at 30.33 per cent compared to 24.71 per cent in the previous month.
 

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman

Centre taking more steps to attract foreign capital, says FM Sitharaman

cargo, port, import, export, trade

US-Iran peace deal may help boost India's exports, stabilise rupee

population, india population

Why India's 2.0 fertility rate does not mean population decline soon

south india, Indian Population, population

Changing aspirations, rising cost of living drag India's fertility rate

India demographic dividend, India's fertility rate, ageing population India, workforce participation and employment, productivity-led economic growth

India still has a demographic dividend. Can it create enough jobs?

Topics : WPI inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDII Stock HoldingsStocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUPI Expansion in FranceDonald Trump Birthday CelebrationOil Price Crash TodayVedanta Demerger CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026